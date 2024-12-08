

12/08/2024



Updated at 11:43 a.m.





He Sevilla FC It has been more than 20 years without winning in the ‘big’ stadiums of the Spanish league. A worrying fact, taking into account that, during the last two decades, the red and white team has gone through its best sporting moment in history. García Pimienta visits one of those fiefdoms this Sunday, the Metropolitan stadium. A scenario that has not garnered great memories for the Sevillistas, since the team has accumulated three draws and three defeats since the Atlético de Madrid moved from Vicente Calderón to its new stadium.

The last defeat was with Quique Sánchez Flores on the bench. Practically, the coach had just taken the reins of Sevilla after the dismissal of Diego Alonso and visited what had been his home for a long time on December 23, a postponed league duel. A goal from Marcos Llorente caused a new defeat for Sevilla, a result that would be repeated a month later in the Cup quarterfinals, with a goal from Memphis Depay.

The truth is that Sevilla has lost in four of the last five visits to Atlético de Madrid. Since 2008, the white and red team has not attacked the Colchonero fiefdom. A victory was the result of a direct free kick from Luis Fabiano in the 21st minute of the match, which the home team would not be able to overcome. Since then, the Sevillistas have only drawn or lost in their visits to the Madrid team. The only exception is the visit on the way to the rooms of the 2018 King’s Cupwhen the team led by the Italian Vincenzo Montella came back from the goal of the local Diego Costa (1-2) through Jesús Navas and ‘Tucu’ Correa.

In the overall history of these two teams, the Seville team does not fare well either, since Atlético has won 57 of the 96 games in the series (60%) compared to Sevilla’s 16 victories (16%) and 23 ties recorded (24%).