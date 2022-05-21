A new trailer for “Thor: love and thunder” would arrive next week, according to the famous insider Daniel R.P.K.. After the first look at Natalie Portman as Lady Thor, it is now hopefully Christian Bale’s turn to show up as the villainous Gorr. What else did the renowned Twitter leaker say and what to expect from the next Marvel title?

Daniel Ritchman shared on his Patreon account that Marvel Studios plans to release the second trailer for the film starring Chris Hemsworth this Monday, May 23.

The insider commented that this Saturday, May 21, a small teaser would be revealed that would anticipate the arrival of said advance.

What to expect from the trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”?

This second trailer would be the perfect opportunity to show off the first official look at Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr.

In the comics this character is called the Butcher of Gods, so his role in “Thor: love and thunder” will be more than important.

Thor and Korg in trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”. Photo: Marvel Studios

It should be noted that, although director Taika Waititi has taken the franchise a little more towards comedy, he could surprise with the darkness of this character.

“Love and thunder”, the shortest Marvel movie?

It has recently been commented on networks that “Thor: love and thunder” could be one of the shortest films in the entire UCM.

Thor’s new outfit. Photo: Marvel Capture

According to CBR, the Event Cinemas website (Australia’s largest cinema chain) revealed that the film lasted just 1 hour and 55 minutes.

This taking into account that, for example, “Spider-Man: no way home” and “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” (which last more than two hours) would make it the shortest of Phase 4.