A Valle del Cauca is being held in a prison in El Salvador without certain justification, as denounced by his relatives. José Antonio Potes Cáez traveled to the country surprised by the apparent change that President Nayib Bukele would have brought. However, he is now incommunicado and accused of belonging to a feared gang.

The family received information from a person who witnessed Potes’ capture. According to what they were told, they would have put him behind bars believing that he is a gang member.

“He is captured because he belongs to the ‘Mara 18’ of Colombia, where is there a ‘Mara 18’ here?” said Claudia Marcela García, her partner, to News One.

This is the dangerous ‘Mara 18’

In El Salvador, youth gangs are called ‘mara’. In general, they have so much power in the neighborhoods that they decide “what people do or do not do, what they talk about and even where they can walk”, as explained by the organization Amnesty International.

One of the criminal groups is the ‘Pandilla Callejera 18’ or ‘Barrio 18’, commonly known as ‘Mara 18’. This was not born in El Salvador, but in Los Angeles, United States, but with the arrival of the 90s it expanded to Central America and Mexico.

According to the media and think tank Insight Crime, the gang arrived in the Latin American country to fill the void of local organizations that were suffering reprisals from the authorities.

“Leaders increased their control over criminal activities, such as extortion, from inside prisons. Outside prisons, they diversified into micro-trafficking. They also began to operate in a more sophisticated way, laundering assets through small companies, such as car washes, and trying to control the community and non-governmental organizations in order to influence politics at the local and, later, national levels”, reports the think tank.

‘Mara 18’ has two branches in El Salvador: the ‘Revolucionarios’ and the ‘Sureños’. Together with the ‘Mara Salvatrucha’, another dangerous gang, they have unleashed a wave of violence. For example, in 2015, the country reached one of the highest homicide rates (105.23 per 100,000 inhabitants).

The war between gangs and authorities took a turn when Nayib Bukele assumed the presidency in 2019, since it established a state of exception that has allowed it to suspend all constitutional rights to confront them. Of course, under criticism from numerous organizations and questions about their security figures.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has expressed its concern about “multiple complaints of abuses and irregularities in the arrests and legal proceedings carried outas well as violations of the rights of detainees”.

Does the ‘Mara 18’ exist in Colombia?

According to the version held by the relatives of José Antonio Potes Cáez, the Salvadoran authorities arrested him for “belonging to the ‘Mara 18’ of Colombia.” However, that criminal group does not appear in the records. In fact, a diagnosis of the gangs in Colombia, carried out by the Ministry of Justice a couple of years ago, does not have it on the radar.

“The gang operates mainly in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, but it is in the United States where it has the most defined presence: an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 members,” Insight Crime points out.

Colombian imprisoned in El Salvador.

Why did they stop him? The family assures that the young man has no criminal record in Colombia and, apparently, he was captured by a tattoo on his chest..

“They won’t let me see it because of that regime there. He has only one tattoo on his chest and it is my mother’s name, the date my mother was born, and the date my mother was missing from us,” said the mother from Valle del Cauca.

