Alvaro Malaquias Santa Rosaknown under the aliases ‘Peixão’, ‘Alvinho’ or ‘Aarão’, is one of the most wanted criminals in Rio de Janeiro.

With more than 35 criminal records, His criminal record includes his mention in 26 cases in the Rio Court of Justiceof which thirteen are for homicide or attempted murder, twelve for drug trafficking and one for belonging to a criminal organization.

This individual has demonstrated a violent nature and an expansive strategy, having six outstanding arrest warrants. His preferred method of eliminating his adversaries is execution, followed by the disappearance of the bodies to complicate police investigations.

In 2019An investigation carried out by the 22nd DP (Penha) determined that ‘Peixão’ ordered the kidnapping of eight young people, who were allegedly executed and whose remains were never found.

This drug trafficker is part of the leadership of the Third Pure Command (TCP), a criminal faction, and proclaims himself evangelicalalthough he is known for his intolerance towards religions of African origin. He went so far as to impose a ban on the use of white and ordered the destruction of sacred lands in the communities under his control.

He created the ‘Israel Complex’



In July 2020Álvaro Malaquias Santa Rosa established the ‘Israel Complex’, a conglomerate of favelas that includes Cidade Alta, Parada de Lucas, Vigário Geral, Cinco Bocas and Pica-Pau, where he controls drug trafficking.

Besides, It has influence in communities of Nova Iguaçu and Duque de Caxias in the Baixada FluminenseHe prefers to be called ‘Aarão’, in reference to Moses’ brother in the Bible. To mark his territory, he uses symbols such as the Israeli flag and the Star of David. In Cidade Alta, a water tank with the Star of David symbolises divine protection.

During an operation in Parada de Lucas in 2021the civil police discovered a house used by ‘Peixão’, decorated with an exterior panel depicting part of Jerusalem, next to a swimming pool. In an underground cache, they found ammunition for anti-aircraft machine guns, bulletproof vests and a deluxe edition of the Torah.This arsenal reveals the drug trafficker’s preparation to confront law enforcement.

Military power and operations



The military power of ‘Peixão’ is also a point of concern for the police. In May 2023during a raid in the Parada de Lucas favela, Authorities seized weapons valued at more than one million reaisincluding machine guns capable of piercing armour and shooting down aircraft, along with 15 rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition and 21 grenades. Although part of the TCP leadership, ‘Peixão’ operates with considerable autonomy in the communities under its control.

The drug trafficker has proven to be elusive, using false documents to hide in remote places like Santa Catarina. In 2017, after repelling an invasion by a rival faction in Cidade Alta, he ordered the burning of vehicles to hinder police pursuit, resulting in the incineration of nine buses and two trucks on major roads in Rio de Janeiro. This chaos allowed his escape, demonstrating his ability to evade capture and maintain his criminal empire.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.