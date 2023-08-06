Grzegorz Kobeluch, 53, a hard-faced man, short on words, determined and quick, is one of the owners of the Ukrainian agricultural company West Agro. He is Polish, but has Ukrainian roots. Perhaps because of this, or because of a business opportunity, or simply because he liked that piece of land where he grows cereals, as he remembers, he crossed the border to work 10,000 hectares distributed among a handful of towns on the western fringe of Ukraine. West Agro fits the paradigm of the damage that Moscow’s blockade of the Black Sea is doing to Ukrainian agriculture. Before, the grain went out through the port of Odessa, in the southwest, and now it can’t; He travels by train to the west of Europe, but the track width complicates everything, and, in addition, the Polish neighbor has decided to let him circulate, but not buy his merchandise. Kobeluch, who does not seem like a pessimistic type, sentences: “If this continues like this, we will have funds for one year, but not for two, we would have to close.” His company employs 80 people.

In the middle of last July, Russia announced that it would not extend the grain agreement reached a year ago with the mediation of Turkey and the UN that cleared the journey of cargo ships through the Black Sea. And if the situation for Ukraine’s agriculture, the main source of its exports – less than a third of the harvest is for domestic consumption – was already complicated, now it is suffering a scenario of daily torpedoes. In a literal and figurative sense. The Russian veto also puts at risk the economies of the South that depend on this raw material on their tables. The European Union and the UN have warned of a possible great food crisis.

The UCAB agrarian association, which brings together the large companies in the sector in Ukraine, shares with EL PAÍS the following data: two million tons of cereals destined for export have not been able to set sail for their buyer in the last year. “The inability to export through seaports,” says Svitlana Litvin, an analyst at UCAB, “the destruction of infrastructure in Odessa and the Danube river ports, and the ban on importing agro-industrial products in neighboring EU countries will have a very negative impact.”

Let’s go to earth to check it out. The corn stalk from the West Agro fields is very tall, with a rich, bright green, showy leaf. Ready. The eyes are lost trying to see the end of the cultivated land. That, in Ukraine, is always big. 90% of what the men of Grzegorz Kobeluch have planted is corn, for 10% wheat. In charge of operations is Nazarii Garasim, a 28-year-old Ukrainian. Elegant, tall and smiling despite everything, he tells the problem closest to him: “We have to keep the corn where the wheat that we have not sold is still.” This is, in the storage elevators, the most pampered place of an agricultural company, target of Russian missiles. These silos – like those attacked by Moscow in the port of Izmail on Wednesday – can hold up to 85,000 tons. From there they are loaded onto the wagons and depart for the border. But if the grain does not sell quickly, there is no room for the new crops, which are harvested late or lost along the way.

The grain agreement sealed by Turkey with Ukraine and Russia in July 2022 allowed grain cargo ships to leave the Odessa terminals, saving the presence of the Russian fleet and after inspections in which Ukrainian, Turkish, Russian and from the ONU. The process has been laborious, very slow at times —according to UCAB data, in July, only 292,000 tons were exported through that channel. At each renewal of the pact, Moscow has been hesitant, denouncing that its content was not being complied with and demanding the lifting of sanctions. Until 20 days ago he broke the deck.

A combine harvester in a barley field in the Odessa region. STRINGER (REUTERS)

This Friday, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, listed, with a tone of annoyance at Washington’s pressure to return to the pact, Moscow’s demands. roughly, the Kremlin denounces obstacles to exporting its own grain and fertilizers, two essential products also for many countries of the South. Zajárova conditioned the return to the talks to the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank to the international payment system SWIFT ―the disconnection of Russian banks from this platform was one of the first sanctions agreed by the West after the start of the invasion in February 2022 ―, as well as the reestablishment of transport logistics and insurance coverage, and the access of companies in the country to their assets abroad.

Maksim Panchenko is an analyst at the online publication UkraineWorld, directed by the Ukrainian journalist and philosopher Volodímir Yermolenko. Panchenko believes that a yielding to the demands expressed by Zakharova would give a “double victory” to Moscow. First, on the “strategic” level: “It would mean that Russia is no longer in a dead end in the face of anti-Russian Western unity.” And secondly, in a “reputational” sense: “The Kremlin’s goal would be to cancel Putin’s image as a big Hitler-style villain. Russia will try to say: if we were really like Nazi Germany, would the world be negotiating with us?

The analyst of UkraineWorld It also warns that the consequences of breaking the agreement will not only inflict a new blow on the Ukrainian economy, which, however, has found alternatives to grain transport such as the Danube route – “insufficient to fully cover the volume of country’s exports,” says Panchenko, “but they will also have effects on buyers who were waiting for their grain and will not receive it.

And despite everything, the businessman Kobeluch, who figures in millions of hryvnas what he lost due to the blockade in the Black Sea, is optimistic. “I think they will come to an agreement,” he says. They have no other. With an important nuance: the price, at the end of the negotiations, could rise, with which the companies in the sector would continue to suffer. The costs, in fact, have already increased. West Agro is, again, a good example. They calculate that they spend 90 euros for each ton that they take by rail to the Netherlands, one of the destinations for their cargo. Exporting through the port of Odessa cost them 35 euros per ton.

“And if they can’t sell what they have collected?”

“We have to sell it anyway.

In a way, Kobeluch, who projects that confidence of the businessman who is right, seems to end up looking for ways to get to the goal. He already did it when one day he saw that in the harvesting process he had a lot of grain left over and decided to start in the world of livestock so it wouldn’t get lost. Around 500 cattle give a good account of this new little adventure (he insists on several occasions that, if there is a drought in Spain, he is in charge of fattening his cattle and then returns it). He leaves this epilogue: “Sooner or later, the war will end, but that’s not why one can stay while doing nothing.”

