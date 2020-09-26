In the puddle there is a laminated A4 sheet of paper, on which the slogan shimmers in colorful letters: “What use is zero absenteeism if there is no future”. Probably lost on the way to the Brandenburg Gate. The activists of “Fridays for Future”, or “FFF” for short, met on Friday. It was the first real parade of the climate movement supporters after months in which they could only appear virtually due to the corona.

The masses they had previously mobilized did not come together. But nothing has changed in terms of their concerns and the dystopian messages. No more future, that is the mantra of “FFF”: If something does not change very quickly in the way in which humanity reacts to climate change, it will be too late. Then sea levels rise, soils wither, the Gulf Stream tilts, everything changes, people who are already in the world will no longer have a future on it.

No future – it couldn’t be worse. Not for young people. Unlike the corona fear, which is more of an event fear, it is a generation fear. More precisely: their generation fears.

The older people are, the more future lies behind them. Much of what was linked to hopes, expectations and fears has been dealt with, turned out differently, is good or not, but is more or less accepted because the past cannot be changed anyway.

The future is then no longer what it used to be: a bold design for the vast, still unstable rest of life. Rather, it has congealed into a scenario that will continue to develop along pegs that have already been struck. The slogan “No more future” is losing its horror.

Instead, you may be more shocked about “no more money”. After all, from a certain point – at least with conservative methods – not much can be changed in terms of the expected retirement benefits. For many people in their 50s, the issue of old-age poverty is likely to trigger similar anxiety as the climate issue among young people.

Those, in turn, who have long quit their jobs, who look back on life above all and know how to cope with the balance sheet (whether spiritually or financially), have their own fears again. There are worries about being alone, the prospect of not being able to see the family, children and especially the grandchildren for a long time, because you don’t know how many opportunities there will be.

No more future? A fact from a certain age

This became more than clear during the corona restrictions, when in surveys almost all older respondents complained the most about the ban on contact with family members. No more future – the older people are, the less and less a question it is, at a certain point it is just a statement.

But of course the future is always and always has to be. “After me the flood” is no longer theoretically excluded, but it is all the more not a motto whose spread a society as a whole would survive. One way of giving young people more responsibility would be to lower the voting age to 16. It might also bring the generations closer together in their sometimes divergent concerns.