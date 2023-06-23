In mid-May, it was running like wildfire in one of Twitter’s many microcosms one screenshot with a notification from BBVA. The message (“TEST XSELL. We don’t know how to send it to my mobile. Jorge is a test” (sic)) added complaints among users of the social network. First, because it contained misspellings; second, due to the assumption that those who manage the bank’s application are not familiar with the system.

Spectacularly poorly done, huh@bbva? Everything in this wrong notification. Let it be a test but it has come to me. Let it be written as a chat. Let someone’s name come out. That “XSELL” sounds like sales and literally says that you don’t know how to use your system. pic.twitter.com/DMNiV1Q737 — eduo (@eduo) May 18, 2023

the same entity apologized in his account and other brands took advantage of the pull of the scolding to show solidarity with the worker’s error. The Wuolah notes platform was inspired by the mistake to articulate an email where the failure was also a reason for humor, while Uber Eats offered a 25% discount to Jorge, the “culprit” of the blunder, and milanuncios offered to help him with the purchase of a new mobile phone.

On the Internet, complaints are the order of the day; Just like mistakes at work. No one is exempt from committing them, not even on live television. Recently, the presenter Andrés Hurtado said goodbye live to one of the producers of the Peruvian program Saturday with Andrés due to a mistake on one of the cards that served as a script for the driver. Hurtado had read ‘medium’ instead of ‘fear’ and in a possible attack of shame he invited the worker to leave his post stating: “Heads are cut off quickly here”.

We screw up jobs of all kinds, from poorly written headlines to involuntary nerves in a decisive presentation, falls in the hospitality industry or mistakes in law firms and opticians. The failure –an email sent at the wrong time, a miscalculation or a mistake triggering many others– can cause frustration, fear or a slight turn of the heart, but it is still human. If it’s natural, why is it so hard to deal with it?

“We fear errors because they are associated with two of the fears that most affect human beings: the fear of ‘what will they say’ and the fear of ‘not being enough’”, he explains. Elena Garcia Donoso, specialist in fear management and leadership. The expert says that, historically, companies have been managed based on “the culture of penalization” and not on that of learning, and she illustrates this with an example: “If a launch, product, sales strategy or similar goes wrong, a lot of time is spent looking for the culprit. How many of us have seen hours and hours spent reviewing emails to see who made that decision that did not turn out well and be able to justify that it is someone else’s fault?!”, she questions.

It is in this process of association – error equals culpability – where the ruling is perceived, according to García Donoso, as a threat. Here is the recipe for the fear of mistakes. “Our problem today is that we manage today’s fears, which are more psychological and require rationalization tools, with yesterday’s mechanisms, which were generated to manage real and physical fears and involved only three behaviors: fight, flight and paralysis. ”, reflects the leadership specialist.

As a consequence, according to the professional, the staff, and all its managers, end up fearing mistakes and believing that they cannot be wrong. “You have a company fully leveraged in its comfort zone, which will generate an aversion to change, a rejection of innovations and a reluctance to evolve, which are inevitably essential in the highly uncertain and dynamic world in which we live today”, he says. Garcia Donoso.

The culture of error at work

Last summer, four columnists for The New York Times dared to explore in the informative series I was wrong the incorrect predictions they had made long ago. In the international community of entrepreneurs Mondragon Team Academy it is common to celebrate the Golden Mistake, an award that rewards the biggest mistake made throughout the course. “The more people know about that mistake, the fewer people will make it again. Mistakes become a tool to make sure we learn and try not to make them again,” reflects Berta Lázaro, co-founder and head of the global ecosystem at TeamLabs.

Lázaro defines the company as a learning laboratory, “which assumes that some days you are up and others down, that projects and relationships can break down and fail. Error is naturalized because doing is accelerated. And the more you do, the more you go wrong.” Some companies share a similar philosophy: they understand the mistake as the starting point towards learning. This methodology is known as “error culture”, defined by the consultant and coach José Barroso such as the training and awareness of the working person so that, far from hiding from the mistake, they can learn from it.

“That means finding out why it happened, what factors caused it, or what happened in the sequence of activities that went wrong. The objective is clear: that it not be repeated ”, he points out. Thus, companies use methods such as kaizen Japanese – the culture of excellence in manufacturing – and, according to Barroso, they work better, by focusing on the solution and not on the error. “It is often said, especially in American society, that if you have not failed several times, you do not have enough experience to carry out a great project. If the error is analyzed and solutions are applied, failure does not have to arrive. Companies, American or not, prefer people who provide solutions to problems, rather than people who bring a resume of failed projects”, he explains.

Live with the error and not against it

Elena García Donoso shares several keys to stop suffering with each new mistake. She urges to naturalize the error and understand that it is impossible for everything to go as desired -and even less in such a changing world-, to understand the response to a mistake as feedback and not as a threat, direct the failure to the future -the question is “why was I wrong” instead of insisting on the “why”-, implement processes and spaces for areas of improvement and implement all the changes of agile way. It is about understanding the error in the corporate culture without penalizing the employee who has screwed up. Although there are already companies that understand this act as one more phase.