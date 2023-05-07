It is difficult to fight what is not understood. And the temptation to use an exhausted and insufficient repertoire of topics to analyze and compete with new phenomena is part of the incapacity of formal and traditional politics. This is the case with the overwhelming irruption of political actors difficult to classify, such as the libertarians in Argentina or the republicans in Chile. How easy it is to reduce them to topics and label them extreme right! But the ⎯stubborn⎯ reality is more complex. Both projects have stalked the traditional right and cornered it with a renewed verve and audacity that makes them very attractive to a broad register of voters: from the most conservative to broad sectors of young people who, where traditional politics sees reactionary involution, they see innovation. revolutionary.

And they grow on a left that continues to look at these realities from the vantage point of intellectual arrogance and moral superiority. This left, due to incapacity or comfort, prefers to use the catalog of the fear ⎯with all its variants⎯ to alert and scare voters away from the powerful appeal of this very effective type of populism. “We – the left, the academics, the professors – have left politics in the hands of those for whom real power is far more interesting than its metaphorical implications,” wrote Tony Judt in The shelter of memory.

Instead of understanding its magnetism and its seductive language and formal and aesthetic framework, intellectual laziness prefers the topic of “They won’t pass!”, as if this new right were a revival of the reactionaries of the last century. But fear is no longer scary. Or at least not as the only mobilizer of the anti vote.

These could be the reasons why this resource is useless and other ways must be explored if one wants to compete with -and win over- a political expression that is difficult to classify.

1. The self-perception of the negative. For many voters who live ⎯or feel⎯ that their square meter, their present expectations (and much more the future ones) have no horizon of improvement, the border between being bad or very bad is not mobilizing. For those who have nothing, what does it mean to be worse? For those who consider that their world is losing or ignored by traditional politics, fear means something else. How can they be worse than they already are?

2. The lack of political culture. The trivialization of fascism, the moral relativization, and the lack of democratic culture Profunda transforms the dangerous narrative of the radical right into a superficial one. There are overwhelming data. According to him last Latinobarómetroone in five under the age of 25 would prefer an authoritarian system.

3. The story is not present. The weight and the teachings of history are increasingly absent from our lives. Ignorance of the facts, their distance, the lack of revalued testimonies and the loss of feelings of guilt or debt, makes the reactionary threat (from the past) does not have an effect on the conscience of the voters. History is no longer an inheritance to be preserved, cared for or valued. The autocratic or radical offer is not felt as a threat by ignoring the past. The link of causal relationships has been lost.

4. The naturalization of excess. Radical populism polarizes, divides, attacks and does not hesitate to use language as a weapon of war. The insult or the rudeness they are part of a cheeky defiant pose that stimulates the verbal comb and is seen by many voters as an expression of legitimate anger, bravery or extreme sincerity. Thus, politically correct language is challenged by the outburst that is presented as a sign of revolutionary audacity. Increasingly, nonsense or provocation whitens extreme and radicalized positions. They are not seen as extreme, but as histrionic, at best. And they tend to apologize. In the society of shouting, insults or lies simply seem louder.

5. No guilt. Many voters dare to share openly radical and reactionary ideas, issues, and content. But these citizens do not feel right-wing ⎯much less fascist⎯, they do not feel questioned or ashamed by the accusatory identification of a supposed reactionary identity. Those labels have lost their meaning to them. And they can even become an argument for affirmation and combat. “If this is what being on the right is… well, I’m on the right!” they think to themselves.

Competing against the new with the logic of the past is melancholic and useless. Traditional ⎯conservative and progressive politics—must intelligently rearm itself to confront a reactionary populism that is not scary, even if it scandalizes us. This populism offers immediate hope, quick shortcuts, and easy, direct solutions. What more can you ask for when the future has ceased to be superior and the present is disappointing? When the fear of the unknown is less than the fear ⎯and hopelessness⎯ of what is already known… the possibility of the unthinkable breaking through is more certain than we can imagine.

Antoni Gutierrez-Rubi, communication advisor. @antonigr