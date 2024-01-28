Home page politics

Finns face a crucial choice today. The crucial issue in the election campaign was Putin's war and how to deal with his dangerous neighbor in the future.

Helsinki – Today Finland, NATO's youngest member, faces a crucial election: citizens are called to elect their new president. Amid growing geopolitical tensions, Europe's security, particularly the threat from Russia in the northeast, is becoming the candidates' focus.

Finland: First choice as a NATO member

Finland votes. And among the prominent contenders are former foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, who is running as an independent, and former prime minister Alexander Stubb. Both are leading the field in an election that may lead to a runoff on February 11th. This election marks a turning point for the country and sets the course for Finland's role in an increasingly uncertain world.

The presidential election also features outgoing President Sauli Niinistö, who oversaw Finland's transition from a neutral country to a modern NATO power during his 12-year term in office.

The important role of the president in Finland: result eagerly awaited

As head of state and commander in chief of the armed forces, the new president will play a key role in the country's foreign and security policy. Pekka Haavisto, who signed Finland's NATO application as foreign minister, emphasized the dangers of the current security situation, especially in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He sees increasingly critical public opinion in Russia regarding the war, but emphasizes the need for patience and a decisive stance towards NATO.

The election comes against the backdrop of a national debate about Finland's future role within the North Atlantic Treaty. Most candidates have expressed support for active participation in the alliance, underscoring the need to support Ukraine and working to deter future Russian aggression.

Election in Finland: Security as the most important campaign issue

Alexander Stubb, who characterizes Finnish politics as “cool, calm and collected, but determined,” emphasizes the importance of a moderate security debate. The issue of stationing foreign troops and equipment in Finland, reinforced by a recently signed defense cooperation agreement with the USA, shows that Finland is at a new security threshold. This election will therefore not only determine the future president, but also the direction of Finland in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

In the run-up to the upcoming presidential elections, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen expressed confidence in her country's ability to defend itself against potential attempts at influence from Russia. “We are well prepared to detect and repel any attempts by Russia to influence our elections,” Valtonen told the editorial network Germany. (mku)