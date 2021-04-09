There are two ways to overcome the fear of losing in sport: go to the front to achieve victory or defend so as not to be defeated. And if you talk about football, it is always interesting to dive into the thoughts of Pep Guardiola. “The fear of losing matches is what makes me hungry again. I don’t like the feeling of losing because it makes you feel guilty, your private life is not good, the relationship with the players is not ideal. For all that is why you should avoid losing “explained the Catalan coach. Yes, for Pep the best way to overcome fear is by being ambitious. And it does not stop at words, of course: it is enough to see their teams for a couple of minutes to understand that what they say they do. Guardiola’s appointment becomes powerful hours before a new Avellaneda classic in which the coaches of Racing and Independiente will line up 5 defenders. And the doubt strikes: will they attack each other?

The tie serves them both. To Juan Antonio Pizzi to continue gaining air to work: a defeat would leave him in the eye of the storm again, despite the fact that President Víctor Blanco said that his work is not in danger. And to Julio César Falcioni – absent by Covid – to avoid severe frustration and continue, with the harvest of one point, in the vanguard positions of Zone 2. It seems that the consequences of a fall can be stronger than the joy of a victoryTherefore, 10 defenders plus 2 archers will be seen on the court.

Falcioni will follow him from his home. (Maxi Failla)

Although there are no confirmed formations, it is presumed what the coaches will do. The line of 5 that Pizzi prepares It will be made up of Juan Cáceres, Nery Domínguez, Lucas Orban, Joaquín Novillo and Eugenio Mena. Ahead of these will be Tomás Chancalay, Kevin Gutiérrez and Leonel Miranda, while the attackers will be Darío Cvitanich and Enzo Copetti. Thus, Pizzi will return to the line of 5 with which he got the tie against River in the Monumental. The academic DT will not be able to count on the injured Sigali or Piatti, with coronavirus.

And Independiente has shown two versions on board its 5-2-3: it can be ambitious or speculative. We will have to see what Falcioni thinks for the classic. If the team is deployed and adds players in attack, it is usually hurtful as against Newell’s or Sarmiento. The striker Silvio Romero returns, who will have Menendez and Palacios at his sides. The starting point of the extremes will also be key. It is true that the Emperor has had more problems than Pizzi to form the team due to Covid casualties. Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Juan Insaurralde, Lucas Rodríguez and Lucas Togni will be the defense of Rojo, who will not have Ayrton Costa and Patricio Ostachuk available. The formation is completed with midfielders Adrián Arregui and Lucas González (Domingo Blanco and Lucas Romero are out).

Juan Antonio Pizzi, DT of Racing.

The capricious memory leads the mind to the 0-0 draw between River and Boca when the friends Carlos Reinaldo Merlo and Alfio Basile they were the coaches. It happened on October 16, 2005 in the Monumental. “Are there people who think the tie was fixed? Their problem. I can’t go person by person explaining what happened. The game was horrible. We could have played one more hour and we would have finished with the same result”, sentenced after equality the Coconut. In the popular imagination it was as if the game was arranged in a sort of gentlemen’s agreementAlthough reality indicates that it is very complex to convince 22 players of that. But one thing was clear: Who should lose?

The ball will roll and the pieces will move. Speculation will lead to facts. It will be seen if it will be a classic flat and tie, as the chosen tactics may presage. At the end of the day, the schemes (5-3-2 and 5-2-3, in this case) are nothing more than telephone numbers, as coaches often say (lie?).