In this edition of Correspondents, we go to Ukraine. Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in the vicinity of the strategic town of Pokrovsk, located in the Donbass and which used to be a key logistical hub away from the front, crucial for supplying Ukrainian troops and cities in the east. But now the water, electricity and gas supplies have been cut off and most residents are leaving while they can. A report by Catherine Norris Trent from Pokrovsk.

