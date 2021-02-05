The presidential candidate for CREO-PSC, Guillermo Lasso, during a tour of Guayaquil this Thursday. JOSE SANCHEZ LINDAO / AFP

To the usual question that citizens exchange before a presidential election about whom they will give their support, Ecuadorians have normalized in recent weeks a more worrying one: “Are you going to vote?” The fear of being infected after election day is worrisome and the National Electoral Council (CNE), organizer of the elections, has not stopped disseminating biosecurity recommendations throughout the campaign to reduce the risk of contracting covid-19. In addition to keeping social distancing, they suggest going to the polling stations alone, doing it in shifts, and bringing your own pen.

More than 13 million Ecuadorians are called to the polls this Sunday to choose between 16 candidates for president and between 17 national lists for the Assembly. In an election marked by the still palpable influence of former President Rafael Correa, through his candidate Andrés Arauz, almost 83% of those registered have the obligation to vote. If not, they will be fined $ 40, a significant amount in a country where the basic salary is $ 400 a month and where labor informality characterizes almost half of all jobs. This sanction will also be pending for the second round – the decisive one – in case none of the candidates for the Carondelet Palace gets enough advantage to win the first round. For the members of the polling stations, which number more than 270,000 people, the fine rises to 60 dollars. But there are those who are willing to pay in order not to expose themselves to the coronavirus, not only when depositing the ballot but also when traveling by public transport.

“We will have a very well organized election, which is what allows there to not be an increase in infections as has already been seen in other calls in other countries,” confides Luis Verdesoto, one of the five members of the electoral governing body, recalling the elections of Bolivia and the Chilean plebiscite in October. “There is risk especially when there are public and private agents that promote fear in people. In the world there is not a high correlation between a well-organized electoral process and the increase in absenteeism ”, insists the electoral adviser.

In the last three presidential elections -the first and only round of 2013, and the two rounds of 2017-, the percentage of those who abstained from voting remained between 17% and 18%, the lowest since 1992 In order not to increase absenteeism, a recommendation has also been made to vote in shifts. Those who have an identity card number finished in pairs, should do it between six in the morning and noon. The odd ones, later, until the polls close at five in the afternoon.

Despite citizen misgivings, the electoral authority has refused, however, to postpone the convening of elections or to extend the day for two more hours to avoid crowds. The municipalities, the CNE details, will be in charge of maintaining order outside the schools, where all food sales and commercial activities are prohibited, as well as the concurrence of groups of people. There will also be fines. Inside the electoral precincts, it will be the Armed Forces who must define the capacity and enforce the restrictions.

The more than 410,000 Ecuadorians who live and vote outside the country will, however, have additional difficulties in exercising the right to vote. Around 12,000 of them reside in territories where there are no guarantees of being able to hold the elections, most of them in Venezuela, due to “difficulties in allocating resources,” as he explained to the local newspaper. The universe, Enrique Pita, another of the five members of the electoral authority. Panama does not authorize the election day on Sunday either as a curfew applies that day, in Nicaragua no green light has been given or in Peru, where a state of emergency was decreed until February 14. “We have serious problems abroad,” acknowledges Pita.