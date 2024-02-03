Formula E is looking to new horizons, continuing to expand into countries it has never visited before. The perfect example is that of Tokyo, which will enter the calendar of the electric series starting from this season, with the debut set for March 30th.

Although it seems like a rather distant date, in reality there is less time to go than one might think, given that, considering the cancellation of the stage in India, the Japan round will be the fourth round of the championship, immediately after Brazil, scheduled for 16 March. Considering that many drivers will also be focused on the double commitment in the WEC, with the prologue and the first stage of the calendar in Qatar, the teams are clearly already gearing up to analyze the data collected in the first ePrixes of the Formula E world championship and put into practice the indications collected for the next races.

Although the electric series is by necessity also opening up to permanent tracks, Tokyo will be a city circuit, in the pure spirit of Formula E. The challenging city circuit of 18 curves and 2,582 km will surround the Tokyo International Exhibition Center – the largest Japan's largest exhibition space, also known as Tokyo Big Sight – just minutes from the center of the capital.

Tokyo track map Photo by: FIA Formula E

The circuit includes three long straights, technical sequences of tight corners and high-speed combinations against the backdrop of the Japanese metropolis. The first sector is particularly slow and this will guarantee several opportunities to recharge the battery, a fundamental aspect for Formula E single-seaters, in particular that of Gen 3, which make energy efficiency a fundamental key.

In fact, the rest of the lap sees three important braking sections, namely turns 11, 16 and 17, also peppered with two chicanes, but they arrive at the end of rather significant extensions, where high speeds will be reached. A crucial point will be turn nine, a rather rapid section in which the grip provided by the tires will count and which, in the case of a dirty or slippery track, could represent an unknown that should not be underestimated, given that the tires of this Gen3 do not offer great grip in fast corners.

Those responsible for designing the track are certain that the circuit will represent a challenge for the 22 drivers in the series, offering a good mix of slower and faster areas in which to attempt overtaking. Formula E has also released a video made on the simulator that shows the characteristics of the track. Please also note that the road surface will not be completely flat, but will also include slight changes in altitude between climbs and descents.

The paddock area, with garages where teams and drivers prepare the GEN3 race cars and plan race strategy, will be located on the waterfront of Tokyo Bay.

The inaugural Formula E race in Tokyo will boost the use of electric technologies in Tokyo and is the first time that public roads in the Japanese capital will be closed for a public road race and world championship event.