From: Mike Schier, Christian Deutschländer

According to the Federal Employment Agency, around 18 percent of Ukrainian refugees currently have jobs that pay social security contributions. Too little, the FDP thinks.

Munich – The FDP parliamentary group has proposed how Ukrainian refugees can be integrated more quickly and better into the labor market. “We should not now be concerned with a long-term or even permanent change to citizen’s money, but the goal must be a change into the labor market,” write MPs Johannes Vogel and Konstantin Kuhle in a paper that the Munich Mercury is present. Their criticism: “All too often, starting work fails because the appointments for integration and German courses take place at lunchtime, there are no childcare places for children or because the recognition process for professional qualifications is too lengthy.”

FDP paper reveals how the Liberals want to integrate more Ukrainians into the labor market

In the future, “priority should be given to placement in work from day 1,” it is said. Language acquisition can then take place alongside employment. “Therefore, the strict division between job-specific and general language learning must be relaxed by offering combined language courses,” write the social and domestic politicians. Integration and German courses should no longer take place at lunchtime, but in the afternoon and evening hours.

Professional qualifications of Ukrainian educators and nurses should be recognized more quickly, even without knowledge of German. A lack of childcare in particular prevents many Ukrainian women from working. “The states have a duty to create the legal options for this,” write the two MPs. They are also calling on the customs authorities to take tougher action against undeclared work. “Those who obey the laws must not be at a disadvantage,” it says.

FDP wants to put Ukrainian refugees into work – Söder criticizes the citizen’s benefit decision

However, the paper does not address the question of whether the controversial decision by the traffic light government to pay all Ukrainian refugees citizens’ money should be examined. Parts of the coalition are now self-critically questioning this, but so far there have been no signs of changing course. Markus Söder, among others, had called for this. “We consider the citizen’s benefit decision to be wrong,” the CSU chairman told our editorial team. “We need to find a better balance in all social benefits. Those who work must have more than those who do not work. And those who have paid in must have more than someone who has never paid in.”