From: Marc Beyer

In elections for the parliamentary group executive committee, moderate representatives achieved a number of weak results.

Munich – The meeting of the FDP parliamentary group has been a footnote in the daily news agencies’ offerings. The re-election of chairman Christian Dürr was safe on Tuesday, 92.6 percent, no excitement. The results of the other votes were hardly mentioned. They had it all.

FDP: Dissatisfaction with the traffic light coalition

Board elections in a parliamentary group are usually a formality in the middle of the legislative period. A lot has been discussed in advance and the potential for conflict is actually manageable, but something broke out among the Liberals on Tuesday. A resentment that has built up over almost two years of traffic lights.

An hour and a half before the meeting, East Westphalian MP Frank Schäffler announced that he would be running against parliamentary group deputy Lukas Köhler. Candidacies for combat are unusual, especially when they come out of nowhere. Schäffler is nicknamed “Heating Rebel” in the media; he became known to a wider public through his resistance to the Building Energy Act. He represents a group of FDP parliamentarians who would like to see a more robust demeanor towards the Greens. Köhler, who has a doctorate in philosophy and whose constituency is in Munich, maintains a level-headed tone, rejects open confrontation and is valued by the SPD and the Greens.

In the end, he needed two rounds of voting to defend his office with almost 61 percent of the vote. Köhler is not the only one from the more left-liberal, balancing spectrum whose results are modest. The Lower Saxony parliamentary group vice-president Konstantin Kuhle gets around 74 percent, the first parliamentary manager Johannes Vogel only 65 percent.

Bavarian FDP politician: Missed the majority – without an opposing candidate

Parliamentary Managing Director Stephan Thomae was hit hardest. The Bavarian missed the required majority in the first round of voting, even though he had no opposing candidate. The fact that several Bavarian MPs are missing on Tuesday plays a role. Two represent the ill party leader Christian Lindner in the election campaign, and one MP is also affected by the coronavirus. In the end, Thomae was a single vote short of getting through in the first round.

These votes are definitely a statement, especially since traffic light skeptics do significantly better, with results beyond 80 percent. Schäffler told “Spiegel” that in the middle of the legislative period the results were “more honest than at the beginning”. A judgment on the previous work, but also on the style.

The magazine quotes a member of parliament as saying that the rejection of Thomae also has to do with his stance on migration issues. Most recently, the Parliamentary Managing Director was critical of Markus Söder’s proposal for an upper limit for refugees. The party has just passed a resolution for a significantly more restrictive migration policy, co-authored by the Bavarian FDP leader Martin Hagen, who has to worry about returning to the state parliament.

In the end, however, Lukas Köhler doesn’t seem all that unhappy with the lively course of the meeting: “You can’t stand up and say that you’re in favor of competition, but then complain about exactly that competition,” he told our newspaper. At least the group ultimately chose him between two very different candidates. The moderate. (Marc Beyer)