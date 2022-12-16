Fratelli d’Italia celebrates the first 10 years of life in a tensile structure. The “people of Giorgia” grumble against Giovanni Donzelli

She is in Brussels and the organization of party for the 10th anniversary of Fratelli d’Italia knows nothingleft everything in his hands, John Donzelli, vice president of Copasir and head of the organization of Fratelli d’Italia. Ferret look, people got to know him for a few TV appearances. He doesn’t go unnoticed. L’appointment “for many but not for all” is in Piazza del Popolo, historic place of the Roman right, campo di Marte where triumphs are celebrated.

Unfortunate time for the party. In Rome it has been raining continuously for two weeks and therefore the people are desolately few, wet and cold. Only insiders – that is, regional managers – who have only one goal in mind: to find a candidate for the Lazio Region in the next elections. Rome yesterday was particularly dark and gloomy. A sky as black as pitch weighed down like a boulder on the Pincio, the “garden of the French” that Napoleon wanted to celebrate his splendor and Valadier created for it.

At the start time, lightning and darts tear through the bizarre tensile structure that resembles a tent for the reception of the Civil Protection. “But who made this shame?” – ask the activists. Cold, rain and mud immediately made the environment unlivable. People are uncomfortable but there is an important event to celebrate, as stated on a billboard covered in water: “10 years of love for Italy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

