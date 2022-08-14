Barça has enough strikers and needs the money. Rumors are getting stronger and it is very possible that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will end up playing for Chelsea this season.
Xavi seems determined to try to get the board to approve that the Gabonese continue wearing the Blaugrana shirt, but the more than possible signing of Bernardo Silva, together with the fact that Frenkie de Jong is going to continue wearing the Barça shirt unless there is a last-minute twist of the script, make the Blaugrana entity need money urgently and quickly. Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the two main suspects.
Today the three starters in the attacking positions seem to be Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha, and the first substitute looks like it will be Ansu Fati, who will gradually try to regain his position on the left wing. The next player to enter the lead could be either Ferran Torres or the Gabonese, and really if you explain to the former Arsenal player that he has at least four players ahead, and possibly five, he will ask for an exit knowing also that a top team in the Premier League wants to get his services.
We must thank him for the half season he completed last year, and it is that his goals were key for FC Barcelona to be playing the Champions League this year, but if good sense reigns within the culé dome, the most sensible thing is accept the offer of between 25 and 30 million that Chelsea will raise next week. Via Gerard Romero.
His stage as a protagonist at Barça has already passed, it was ephemeral but essential for the Catalans to aspire to everything this season. It was a pleasure Auba.
