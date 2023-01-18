FC Barcelona has opened its casting to find a new midfielder for next season, and the first screening it is doing is that of players who end their contract this summer. The two names they have on the table right now are both: N’Golo Kanté and Ilkay Gundogan, both Premier League footballers.
The French case seems the more complicated of the two. It was speculated that he could terminate his contract to reach Barcelona in this same market, but this has not been the case. According to the latest information, he would be about to renew with Chelsea and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The new additions like the French very much and he considers that he can be one of the pillars of a new winning project.
The second path that opens is that of Gundogan. The German has been at Manchester City for seven seasons and his role is decreasing every day. He is a very important player for Guardiola, but the overbooking in the SkyBlue midfield is very large. At the moment they do not know if they are going to offer him the renewal because from the club they are thinking of signing a young promise like Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham.
Either of these two incorporations would facilitate the departure of Ilkay. In Barcelona they would see his arrival very favorably. Being a player who has been found out by Guardiola, he would hardly need a period of adaptation at the club. In Can Barca they hope to sign a free player, although they have in mind to make some payment after the more than possible departure of Sergio Busquets.
