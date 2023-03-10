Joan Laporta has a plan so that Barça can strengthen itself in the next transfer market. As reported from the AS DiaryFC Barcelona would sell 49% of its t-shirt merchandising in order to earn a large amount of money that would go to the transfer market.
The Catalan team wants to once again be a dominant club in Europe and to leave behind the ghosts of Rome and Anfield, that tragic night in Lisbon against Bayern Munich, these last two years where they have not managed to get past the group stage of the Champions League, or the two consecutive setbacks in the Europa League, where they were first eliminated by Eintracht Frankfurt and, this year, by Manchester United.
With this sale of slightly less than half of the club’s merchandising, they hope to be able to form a great squad and create a competitive team for the highest European competition. The group trained by Xavi Hernández expects to earn an amount close to 250 million euros that would go to the transfer market to reinforce some positions in the squad.
Not counting a possible last dance for Leo Messi at the Camp Nou, FC Barcelona wants to get a starting right-back, as Xavi is using Araujo and Koundé in that position; a midfielder who is the substitute for Busquets, since it seems that we are at the end of a long career in Barcelona, and the incorporation of a striker who accompanies the goal man of the current culé club, Robert Lewandowski, who ends his contract in June 2024 .
In Barcelona they are aware of the economic situation that the club is going through to be able to incorporate signings, so Joan Laporta will resort to this risky strategy to be able to solve the financial problems that his team is currently going through.
