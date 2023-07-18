The FC Barcelona already has obtained the pivot that so much has looked for. Oriol Romeu will be the bet of the culés to play ahead of the defenses in the center of the field, being a signing that Xavi has defended. He is a player who has been trained in the Barça academy, he is one of the cheapest signings in the club’s history and he arrives after carrying out a great campaign with Girona, in which he has shown that he has a level to spare for LaLiga and that can compete in Europe.
This signing is given to make a controlled change to see if there is a player at La Masía who can go up to the first team or to wait longer to improve the economic aspect and thus make a good investment.
FC Barcelona had considered several players for the pivot, as is the case of Zubimendi, who sounded very strong for the club. The signing of Brozovic was also attempted, which finally could not be given, and from the sports management they also tried to incorporate the young Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who after the relegation of his club has attracted the attention of top-level clubs.
This midfielder is a player trained in Manchester City and left the Manchester club to sign a good contract with Southampton. Although his team has not performed well in the Premier League and that has meant relegation, the player has had a great campaign and has called for the interest of players like United, Liverpool or Arsenal to sign him up.
The culés wanted a transfer with a purchase option but it has not been possible. Southampton would only allow the player to leave if there is a transfer of figures of around 40 million euros. There were contacts and the player welcomed reaching Spain but there has been no agreement with his club. From FC Barcelona they are convinced that this player has a lot of projection but for now we will have to wait.
