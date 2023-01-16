After winning the Spanish Super Cup, FC Barcelona will be able to face the rest of the season with less pressure and with the feeling that the team is on the right course. The Blaugranas not only beat their eternal rival, Real Madrid, but also They also did it in a hierarchical way, being superior both in the level of play and in the score, for many, this being the best game of the season for the club.
Barcelona must put aside the title celebrations and focus on what is to come. Xavi and his team in the next games of the season where important crosses are approaching, such as the duel against Manchester United for the Europa League, and the board of directors in defining the future of the squad, since there are at least two players with options to leave and both could be destined for Inter Milan.
According to information from Sport, Barcelona and Inter Milan will return to the market to negotiate the barter of Kessié as a bargaining chip for Brozovic, a movement that attracts the two clubs too much. In the same way, it is stated that taking advantage of the first negotiation by the two midfielders, both clubs have also put on the table a barter for offenders, Barcelona could release Memphis Depay and get former Sevilla “Tuco” Correa in exchange, who does not He has been able to compete with Dzeko, Lautaro and Lukaku. Therefore, both institutions would be happy with this movement of their discards.
