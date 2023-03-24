Overnight, Franck Kessié went from being a discard within FC Barcelona to a man who makes a difference on the field. The man from the Ivory Coast lived through the first six months of terror under Xavi’s orders, and it is that between playing casualties and injuries, the African was never able to compete at the level of other men in the midfield and his playing time was very little , only in matches of minor relevance.
After the World Cup, and after refusing to leave the club in the winter transfer window, Franck got his revenge on the field, because between injuries and suspensions from his teammates, the player made a place in the starting eleven of Barcelona and its performance has risen sharply. The player not only gives balance, recovery, strength and distribution, but also the former Milan has made an appearance with important goals, which is why today he is happier than ever in Barcelona.
This second wind for Kessié has put him in the crosshairs of several teams in the Premier League and Serie A. However, the culés will allow him to be the owner of his destiny and define whether he wants to leave or stay, and the player’s environment He has made it very clear that for no reason does the footballer intend to leave the ranks of Barcelona this summer, he likes the city, he likes the club and most importantly he knows he is important on the pitch. For all this, at least one more year he will dress as a blaugrana.
