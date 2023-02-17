Of all the signings that FC Barcelona closed in the summer market, there is one that has surprised much more than the rest, it is the Danish Andreas Christensen. The former Chelsea soccer player arrived in Barcelona after a very bad season with the London team and the reality is that the expectations of the fans and the coaching staff with the defender were very low. However, as the weeks went by, the center-back was in charge of changing opinions.
After Koundé’s placement as a right-back, Xavi gave the Dane a vote of confidence, who has performed well, forming a totally trustworthy duo along with Ronald Araujo. That being the case, several of the Premier League teams are rubbing their hands with the possible signing of the central defender, however, within Barcelona they are very clear about their intentions to continue with the footballer.
Sources in Spain report that weeks ago the club saw the player as an excellent sale for the summer, but today they understand that his relevance within the squad is vital. For this reason and at the request of Xavi himself, both Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany today see in Andreas a player who is not for sale for any reason and they know that he will be part of the squad for at least one more season, regardless of whether the board is moving. within the market for the signing of a defender with a more natural left-handed profile, something that they do not have in Barcelona.
