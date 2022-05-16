Barcelona continues with its reconstruction plans, after a season of ups and downs in which they have finally not lifted any trophies. The Barça club has now set its sights on Rubén Neves, from Wolverhampton, to reinforce the midfield, especially considering the age of Busquets, they report from the newspaper Sport.
And it is that, as much as it weighs, Sergio Busquets is not going to last forever and at 33 years old we have to start looking at options to take over from the Spanish. Barcelona has noticed Tchouameni, Zubimendi and Rubén Neves. The first two seem to have already been ruled out, but the Portuguese seems to like Barcelona and they are in talks with the English club.
The problem of signing Tchouameni and Zubimendi is that they will be expensive, and the club cannot afford that expense right now. In the case of making money during the transfer market, these options could be studied again, but at the moment it is impossible.
In the case of Neves, the Wolves are asking for a fairly high amount, but FC Barcelona trusts the good relationship between the clubs and the player’s representative to reach a feasible agreement. One of the options to close this transfer would be to include players in the operation. Names like Mingueza, Riqui Puig or Abde come in here, who currently do not enjoy too many minutes at the Barça club and Wolves would be interested in this option.
With this signing, the emergence of Pedri and Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong (as long as he doesn’t leave) Barcelona would have a very young midfield and without much to envy other clubs.
