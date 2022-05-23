The major European soccer leagues are over and now at club level there are only two stops left, the Conference League final and the long-awaited Champions League final. After these matches, the teams will take a break and the players will be distributed with their national teams to meet their international matches at the national team level.
In that same break, the transfer market will open where the clubs will seek to sign the best footballers within their reach to form competitive squads and meet their objectives. It is expected that one of the great protagonists of the signings will be FC Barcelona, the Catalans have many selected footballers with options to be acquired, one of the important ones, Raphinha, has fallen from that list.
lBarcelona, who had an agreement with the player’s agent, who is Deco, will have to forget about the Rio team, since his signing was subject to Leeds United’s relegation. In the event that this had happened, his exit clause drops to 25 million euros, however, as the Premier League team saved the category on the last day, its price remains at 75 million, an unattainable figure for the Catalans .
#Barcelona #stays #Raphinha #permanence #Leeds
Leave a Reply