After much speculation about what the next FC Barcelona shirt could be in the year of its 125th anniversary, Footyheadlines, a very reliable page in this type of matters, has finally revealed what will be the next kit that the Barça team will wear in the 2024/2025 season.
The shirt will be half blue and the other half scarlet. The neck will be round and the sleeves will also be one of each color. The team will keep the shield on the chest, this time in the center, with the advertising logos in gold. On the back of the jacket there will be a reference to the 125 years of history of the club, which will be celebrated on November 29, 2024, at which time the Blaugrana club board plans to allow fans to go to the Spotify Camp Nou at least up to 66% of its capacity.
Next season's shirt has many similarities with that of other years, specifically with that of 1988, which was the centenary of the club's founding, as well as that of the 1999/2000 campaign and that of the first year of its history in 1899. Furthermore, we don't have to go very far to see a kit very similar to this one, and that was in the 2008/2009 season, very successful for the culés under the direction of Pep Guardiola, and with players like Leo Messi, Iniesta or the current coach of the team Xavi Hernández.
If we take these shirts as a reference, we can observe differences in the sleeves, in which, in this case, the opposite colors to those on that side are used, and also in the neck, which will be round. Focusing exclusively on the 2008/2009 season, we find that perhaps next year's will use a navy blue collar, as well as a more marked shade of blue and scarlet, making the shirt more striking.
We'll see how it looks once the players wear it next season, but the truth is that at first the shirt looks nice, and what better way to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary than by remembering some of its legendary kits.
