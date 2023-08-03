The FC Barcelona is ready to do a new offer by the side of the Manchester City, João Cancelo, according to have confirmed sources to 90min In England.
Barça showed interest in the Portuguese international during the January transfer window, but he was unable to secure a deal and Bayern Munich ultimately left on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.
Bayern opted not to make the transfer permanent and Cancelo has since returned to citizen discipline. Instead, the German champions have turned to Cancelo’s City teammate Kyle Walker and are still hoping to sign him.
Cancelo has little desire to stay at Manchester City and the feeling at the club is mutual. Pep Guardiola has not changed his position of wanting the player to leave the club.
Arsenal have taken an interest in Cancelo and continue betting on the winger, but it is Barcelona that is now redoubling its efforts.
Barcelona’s finances are still far from secure and any deal will need to be overseen by La Liga. However, the likely sale of Ousmane Dembele to PSG means he will have leeway, and the signing of a new right-back is seen as one of his priorities.
Speaking after their pre-season win against AC Milan, manager Xavi Hernández said: “Right-back is a position we need to review and reinforce. We have players who adapt but are not in their natural positions. We’ll see how it all turns out and how we also fit into financial fair play”.
Real Vallodolid’s Ivan Fresneda is an option they are also considering, but Cancelo is believed to be their top priority and they are ready to go ahead with the move. Ideally, Barcelona would like a loan-purchase option for Cancelo, who still has four years left on his current contract with City.
90min He understands that Cancelo’s representation team has already spoken with Barcelona and personal terms will not be a problem.
