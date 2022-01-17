The activity does not stop at the Camp Nou offices. After achieving the registration of Ferrán Torres, Ousmane Dembélé is the great protagonist as far as the market is concerned. But the French winger is not the only one whose contract ends this year, Sergi Roberto too.
Barcelona’s intention is to renew him, but following the same line as with Samuel Umtiti they have offered him a downward renewal, they report from the newspaper Sports world. The player would not have been convinced by the club’s proposals and from the aforementioned media outlet they add that next week his representative, Josep Maria Orobitg, will hold a new meeting with Mateu Alemany to try to reach an agreement. If the player sees that he is valued then he will agree to renew his contract, otherwise he could leave in June as a free agent and without leaving a euro in Barcelona’s coffers.
The big problem for Barça is that the renewal of Sergi Roberto will not help them reduce financial fair play, unless the same formula is repeated as with Samuel Umtiti and his salary is maintained but with a deferred payment; that is, in more years than stipulated.
The player has been injured since November 22 and has hardly been able to play this season, which complicates his situation since he does not have any great offers with which to put pressure on the club, nor are Barça willing to make a great financial effort for him.
So far this season, Sergi Roberto has barely played 567 minutes spread over 12 games. And although at the moment we don’t know if it will enter into Xavi Hernández’s plans or not, if it does, it doesn’t seem like it will have a leading role.
