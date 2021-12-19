The Barça team had a period of glory during Pep Guardiola’s stage (2008-2012), in addition to other notable journeys such as Luis Enrique (2014-2017) or Ernesto Valverde (2017-2020) at the domestic level.
The footballers who have been present throughout this time can enjoy occupying the highest positions in the ranking of victories with FC Barcelona. To date, only one of the top four it is still active and it seems that it will continue to climb, at least, to second place. The protagonists are the following, according to the figures of the journalist Pedro Martín:
The Vissel Kobe midfielder from La Mancha arrived at Can Barça in 1996 to play in their lower categories. He stayed until 2018, closing a 22-year stage, 16 of them as a first-team footballer. He scored 57 goals and 138 assists in 674 games, in addition to winning four Champions Leagues, nine LaLiga editions, six in the Copa del Rey, seven in the Spanish Super Cup, three in the Club World Cup and three in the European Super Cup.
The Catalan midfielder has been with the club since 2005 in La Masia and became part of the first team in 2008, adding more than 13 years in it. He has played 652 games, where he has left 16 goals and 41 assists. In addition, it has won three Champions Leagues, eight leagues, seven Spanish Super Cups, eight King’s Cups, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.
The current coach of the Barça club came to the club in 1991 and was a player until 2015, being part of the first team since 1998 and spending 17 years in it. He played 767 games, where he signed 85 goals and 185 assists. At the title level, he won the Champions League four times, LaLiga eight times, the King’s Cup three times, the Spanish Super Cup eight times, the Club World Cup two times and the European Super Cup two times.
The Argentine attacker from Paris Saint Germain landed at Can Barça in 2000 and stayed until last summer, being a first team player from 2005 until then. In those 16 years he played 778 games in which he signed 672 goals and 301 assists. He won the Champions League four times, ten LaLiga, seven the Copa del Rey, eight the Spanish Super Cup, three the Club World Cup and three the European Super Cup.
