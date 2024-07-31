In a new era under German coach Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona are preparing for a season full of challenges and opportunities. Some players will be tasked with leading the team to success. Here we look at the six players who will be key for the Catalans this season.
The Polish striker, who has already been coached by Flick during his time at Bayern Munich, is fundamental to Barça’s attack. Lewandowski will look to improve his goalscoring performance to take the Blaugranas to new horizons, taking advantage of the familiarity and trust with the German coach to optimise his scoring ability.
With Sergi Roberto’s departure, Ter Stegen takes on the role of first team captain. His leadership and experience will be crucial both on and off the pitch. In addition, the German goalkeeper will share a special connection with Flick, which could boost his performance and ensure a solid defence for Barça.
Gavi’s return will be vital to the dynamism and strength in Barcelona’s midfield. This young talent will bring energy and creativity, essential elements to the style of play that Flick will try to implement. Gavi’s ability to press and win balls back will be key to dominating the midfield.
Considered the team’s rising star, Lamine Yamal is one of the most promising players in world football. His ability to dribble, his speed and his vision of the game make him an unpredictable element in the Barça attack. Yamal will be one of Barça’s main offensive weapons this season.
The German midfielder is one of Barcelona’s greatest threat creators. His experience and technical quality in distributing the ball and creating plays will be indispensable for the team. Gündogan will not only provide vision, but also crucial goals and assists at important moments.
The young centre-back is one of the most promising youngsters in the Blaugrana youth academy. Watching Cubarsí continue to grow will be essential to bolster the team’s defence for the future. His ability to read the game and his defensive solidity will be key to ensuring a reliable and robust defence under Flick’s tutelage.
