With the elimination of Spain consummated and the return to training of some of the players that make up the Barcelona squad and attended the world’s greatest event. It is a great moment to review the players who were left out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and how they fared individually.
Here are the Barcelona players who were eliminated from the World Cup along with their teams:
The Polish striker who arrived at the culé team in the last transfer market had to face his clubmates Jules Koundé and Ousmane Dembélé in the match between France and Poland for the round of 16 that ended with a 3-1 victory for the current champions of the world. Robert scored the goal for the Poles from a penalty in the last minute of the match.
Unfortunately for Marc-André ter Stegen and for Germany, due to the poor results they achieved in the group stage, he was unable to add minutes as Neuer was the goalkeeper who played every minute of this world cup.
Christensen played the 3 matches that his team had to face in the group stage, scored a goal against France and unfortunately with the results that Denmark accumulated, it was not enough to qualify for the round of 16 phase, so he had to say goodbye to the Qatar World Cup 2022.
Unfortunately, due to his injury, Araujo could not add minutes, but he was present in Qatar and accompanied the group at the request of the Uruguayan team coach
Despite being called up with the national team and the fact that Spain has passed the group stage, Eric did not add minutes with the Red.
Alejandro Balde was able to start the match against Japan and come off the bench to face Germany, Costa Rica and Morocco but he was unable to score or assist to his name in any of these matches. Just one shot on goal in the match against Morocco.
The side of the culé team was able to assist on two occasions against Germany and Costa Rica and started in 3 of 4 games, against Japan he came on from the bench playing only about 22 minutes.
The captain of the national team played all the matches and gave signs of quality and validity but unfortunately it was not enough to continue advancing in the World Cup and he missed his penalty against Morocco.
At just 20 years old, Pedri became master of the Spanish midfield and played every game. Spain has a future at Pedri’s feet and begins to consolidate the replacement of Sergio Busquets.
Unfortunately for Ansu Fati, he was only able to play about 20 minutes in each of the games against Japan and Morocco, but it was not enough to demonstrate his skills or goals.
His 18 years were enough for him to score a goal in the World Cup and stand out as the figure of Spain in the match against Costa Rica, delivering 90.5% of his passes correctly. There is definitely a future in the national team for him.
Ferrán scored two goals against Costa Rica, added minutes in all the group stage matches and in the match against Morocco, at the age of 22, another of Spain’s banners facing the next World Cup.
