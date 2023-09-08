Season out of the ordinary for a FC Barcelona that will not play at the Camp Nou as we are used to and will do so at Montjuic. Apart from this strange event, in the 2023/24 season they will not have any player who defends the elastic with the number 10 on their back. Four days after the transfer market closed its doors, the Blaugrana team announced the entire squad for this course and the number that each one will wear on their shirt and no footballer will wear the mythical 10 Blaugrana number. The first team of FC Barcelona is thus left without that number in the squad after 28 years since the last time something like this happened, in 1995.
Today we will take a walk through the modern history of the Blaugrana team and we will see the players who have worn the Barça 10, now an orphan, in this century. Go for it:
The player arrived at FC Barcelona at the request of Louis Van Gaal, he did not have much luck at the Blaugrana team where he left something to be desired. With the departure of Van Gaal and the arrival of the new coach Litmanen, he left the club and left the 10 free
Rivaldo was an important player for FC Barcelona who previously wore number 11, when his role was as a midfielder he changed to number 10, the number he defended in his last two seasons at Barça
Player of exquisite quality. The Argentine was a wizard of the ball and although he had an irregular performance in Barcelona, Riquelme left good performances at the Camp Nou. He only spent one season at the Catalan club.
Soccer smile. The Brazilian was the heir to the FC Barcelona number 10 shirt after Riquelme’s move to the club. Ronaldinho became one of the best players in the world at Barça
Ronaldinho left a certain Leo Messi as heir to the 10. He has been the player who has worn this number on his shirt for the longest years. With that number behind him, Messi has won a large number of titles at FC Barcelona.
After Messi left FC Barcelona, he left his great legacy of 10 to Ansu Fati, who was called to be a player of the time who has been overshadowed by injuries. He is now on loan in England and thus there is no number 10 in the squad after 28 years.
