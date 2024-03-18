FC Barcelona is affected by the international break with several of its players being called up by their national teams. This break in the season allows key figures to represent their countries in crucial and not-so-crucial matches, while also posing challenges for the Blaugrana team in their absence.
Below we leave you with the players called up by their FC Barcelona teams
On the part of the German team, they have called up the two players of this nationality from FC Barcelona, Marc André Ter Stegen and Gundogan will leave with the Germans in this break, in which they will face France and the Netherlands.
Raphinha has been part of Brazil's squad to play in the upcoming international friendlies against England and Spain.
The Dane is currently a key player at FC Barcelona who has been able to adapt to the pivot position. Christensen will go with Denmark to play the matches against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands.
Luis de la Fuente in his call last Friday called two of the young talents of the culé team. One of them is already a recognized face in this new team, Lamine Yamal, while the young center back is being a total surprise, Pau Cubarsí makes his debut with La Roja.
The French defender has received the call from France to play the next friendlies against Germany, where he will meet teammates like Ter Stegen and Gundogan, and against the Chilean team.
The one with the most risk of all those called up for FC Barcelona is Lewandowski, who will have to play in the Euro Cup play off with the Polish team.
The two “Joaos” have received the call from the Portuguese national team to play in the two friendlies of the national team break against Sweden and Slovenia.
Ronald Araújo, prominent defender of FC Barcelona, has received the call to represent Uruguay. His call-up not only underlines his growth as a player, but also his importance to the Uruguayan team in these key matches. Ururugya will face the Euskadi team and the Ivory Coast.
