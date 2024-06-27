The Euro Cup has advanced to the round of 16, and the FC Barcelona players have shown outstanding performance for their respective teams. Next, we analyze selection by selection, highlighting the participation of the Blaugrana footballers.
Germany will face Denmark in the round of 16, and the team has two important players from FC Barcelona. Ilkay Gündoğan has been a driving force in the midfield, providing his vision and precision in passing. On the other hand, Marc-André ter Stegen.
Central defender Andreas Christensen is the overall captain of the Danish national team. His leadership in defence has been fundamental for Denmark, and his solidity and ability to anticipate plays have been key. At Barça, Christensen has also established himself as an important piece, providing security and experience to the back line.
Spain has had the outstanding participation of several Barcelona players. Pedri, the undisputed starter, has been essential in the midfield with his creativity and control of the game. Lamine Yamal has surprised by being one of the best in the tournament, showing his talent and overflow in each match. Fermín López, although he has had few minutes, has shown flashes of quality. Ferran Torres, despite being a substitute, has already scored a goal, demonstrating his scoring instinct when needed.
Jules Koundé has been a constant presence in the French defence. His versatility to play both as a centre-back and right-back has given the French side great tactical flexibility. At Barça, Koundé continues to establish himself as a reliable and dynamic defender.
Portugal has two players who are currently at Barça on loan. Joao Cancelo, with his ability to play both as a winger and as a winger, has been key for the Portuguese, contributing both in defense and attack. Joao Félix has had few opportunities.
