With the arrival of Marcos Alonso, FC Barcelona will have practically defined its squad for the following season. The culé squad only values the signing of Bernardo Silva, although this depends on many factors, which is why it is not thought of as a completely viable arrival, as well as the possible signing of a right-back after not finalizing the signing of César Azpilicueta.
The reality is that at this moment the great concern of the club is the registration of the signings as well as specifying the exits of the discards and the players that can still generate financial Fair Play. A task that they seek to solve this week and in which up to 7 players who still belong to the club could be involved.
In defense there are two open folders, Samuel Umtiti who didn’t even show up at the Gamper and is looking for accommodation anywhere after being rejected in France, and Alex Baldé, a left-back who had a spectacular pre-season, but who doesn’t aspire to much minutes this year, for which the club values a transfer for the growth of the young man.
Similarly, in midfield there are three complicated tasks. First there is the issue of Frenkie deJong, which goes through a sale or a pay cut. And then there are Pjánic and Nico González, because one of them aims to leave, possibly on loan, regardless of what happens with Frenkie. And finally in the attack neither Depay nor Braithwaite will be taken into account. Both agree to leave, but only with a release letter, while the club wants a sale.
