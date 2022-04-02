FC Barcelona is still one of the best teams in Europe despite the level shown at the beginning of the season, and that is why it still has many internationals. We already know practically all the teams that will be in the World Cup and how could it be otherwise, many Catalan players will go to the tournament. We are going to see which ones will go or which ones have the most possibilities, taking into account that, for example, players like Dembélé, Adama Traoré and Coutinho, it is most likely that they will not continue at the club next season.
First of all, we could start with the players who will almost certainly go to the World Cup. players like Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Eric García, Ferran Torres, Araújo, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Ter Stegen and Dest. These footballers are important in the Blaugrana team and with their teams that are Spain, Uruguay, the Netherlands and Germany, although Ter Stegen is the second goalkeeper of the German team.
On the other hand, although their participation is not guaranteed, since they are not fixed in the calls, players like Daniel AlvesLenglet, Abde, and Braithwaite, they would go with Brazil, France, Morocco and Denmark, based on their performance. In addition, Abde could choose to play for Spain, despite having played for Morocco.
Special cases are Pique and Ansu Fati. The center-back for performance and hierarchy would be an important player with Spain, but he decided not to go there anymore, although lately he would have left the door open. Finally, Ansu Fati is also an important footballer with Spain, but injuries have kept him away from the national team and his participation will depend on whether he finally overcomes his physical problems.
We will finally see how the calls are, what is clear is that the next World Cup will be a spectacle worth seeing.
