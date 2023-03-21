After completing the objectives set by Xavi Hernandez Before the arrival of the national team break, the Blaugrana team is left with few players after a large percentage each traveled to their countries to prepare for their upcoming international duties. It is no secret to anyone that players arrive better or worse after achieving a series of important victories, as is the case with Barça and its players.
Some will not travel for reasons and physical impediments such as Pedro and Ousmane Dembele. Another reported as doubt would be Ronald Araujo that in the next few days will mark whether or not he will be available with the Uruguayan team. Next, the list of the players of the FC Barcelona who are summoned with their selections.
Second important call-up at the national team level for the young striker, Alejandro Balde. It will be an important challenge for him on the way to establishing himself as a starter in all his teams.
Another of those who will travel with the Spanish team is Gavi. One of the most dynamic and electrifying players today. It is evident that he will not be out of De La Fuente’s plans.
The German team, as usual, calls the culé goalkeeper again; Ter Stegen, who is having an incredible season, being one of the main protagonists of FC Barcelona. Impossible for him to be left out.
Jules Koundé was another of those who was almost impossible to stay out of the call with his team. Unfortunately his teammate Ousmane Dembélé does not have the same luck due to his current injury.
Established as the starting and main defender of FC Barcelona and defined as one of the best signings of the Blaugrana team, the Danish Christensen was another who could not be left out of the call of his team. His good physical and sporting moment make him be there.
Despite not going through his best goalscoring moment, Lewandowski while he is available, will be a fundamental part of his team and will very surely participate in the matches that are coming due to international duties.
And finally, another of those who has recovered the good level and with a very good grade is Franck Kessié. He was one of the must-sees for his selection.
|
Player
|
Selection
|
Alejandro Balde
|
Spain
|
Gavi
|
Spain
|
Ter Stegen
|
Germany
|
Jules Koundé
|
France
|
andreas christensen
|
Denmark
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Poland
|
Franck Kessie
|
Ivory Coast
As mentioned, Xavi will only have a small group of players with whom he can work to be at his best for the next match at club level. The remaining players are:
