With football at the club level finished, we find ourselves again with the return of national team football. In this new week we will have commitments from the UEFA Nations League, where the Final Four will be played, in which the Spanish team will be present, to see which national team will win this trophy.
After the season for FC Barcelona in which they have managed to win both the Spanish Super Cup and the domestic tournament, there are up to 12 players from the Blaugrana squad who will travel with their teams. Below we show you the players who will travel with their national teams.
It was to be expected that after the great season that he received the call from his team, Marc André Ter Stegen will travel in this selection period with the Germans.
Franck Kessié will also travel with his team. He will play with the Ivory Coast team in a qualifying match for the Africa Cup against the Zambia team
He arrived this season and has had an excellent season. Andreas Christensen will play friendly and qualifying matches for Euro 2024 with the Danish team.
To play this Final Four of the UEFA Nations League there are three FC Barcelona players who have received the call from Luis de la Fuente to face Italy on June 15. Gavi, Ansu Fati and a Jordi Alba who will not continue next season at the culé club will be present in this call for La Roja.
There are two players from the blaugrana olantilla who have received the call from their national team to play friendly and qualifying matches for Euro 2024. The players are Koundé and Dembélé.
After making his debut with FC Barcelona against Vissel Kobe, the Mexican full-back will play matches in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup matches. It will be a great opportunity for the Mexican to pick up the pace and have a chance in that right-hand lane of the blaugrana club next season
Another player who will play the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, but will do so against the Croatian team is Frenkie de Jong, the Dutchman has had a great campaign with the Catalans and now he will try to win this tournament with his teammates.
Robert Lewandowski, who has managed to be the top scorer in LaLiga in the 2022/23 season with FC Barcelona, will represent, once again, the Polish team to play friendlies and qualifying matches for the next Euro Cup.
