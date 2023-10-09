FC Barcelona is affected by the international break with several of its players being called up by their national teams. This break in the season allows key figures to represent their countries in crucial games, while also posing challenges for the Blaugrana team in their absence. Barça hopes to maintain the momentum after the break and avoid injuries.
Luis de la Fuente has called up four players from the team coached by Xavi Hernández, these are: Ferran, Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Lamine Yamal who has been called up for the second time with the Spanish national team. Regarding Yamal’s availability, Barcelona has issued a statement in which he states that he is injured, but more tests will be carried out and his treatment will begin under the orders of Luis de la Fuente.
Ronald Araújo, outstanding defender of FC Barcelona, has received the call to represent Uruguay in the crucial confrontations against Brazil and Colombia. His call-up not only underlines his growth as a player, but also his importance to the Uruguayan team in these key matches.
The two new members of FC Barcelona, the two “Joaos”, have received the call from the Portuguese national team to play in the two qualifying matches for the Euro Cup.
On the part of the German team, they have called up the two players of this nationality from FC Barcelona, Marc André Ter Stegen and Gundogan will leave with the Germans during this break.
One of the players who caused a sensation last season for FC Barcelona was Andreas Christensen. The Dane found a place in the starting line-up. He will now have to travel with the Denmark team.
