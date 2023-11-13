FC Barcelona goes into the national team break as third in LaLiga with two consecutive victories but showing a rather poor version. Below we show you the footballers who leave with their national teams for international commitments:
One of the players who has made the best impression since his signing has been Andreas Christensen. The Dane found a place in the starting line-up. He will now have to travel with the Denmark team.
Luis de la Fuente has called up 4 players from the team coached by Xavi Hernández, these are: Iñigo Martínez, Ferran Torres, Gavi and Lamine Yamal who has been called up for the second time with the Spanish national team.
For the French team, it will be Jules Koundé who will travel during this national team break. The player who arrived last season has found a place in FC Barcelona’s starting defense playing both as a right back and as a central defender.
The current LaLiga EA Sport top scorer trophy, Robert Lewandowski, is the offensive reference for FC Barcelona and also for his national team. The attacker has received a call from the Poland team.
The Brazilian winger will travel with his national team during this national team break. Brazil will face two key matches in these qualifying dates.
On the part of the German team, they have called up the two players of this nationality from FC Barcelona, Marc André Ter Stegen and Gundogan will leave with the Germans during this break.
The two new members of FC Barcelona, the two “Joaos”, have received the call from the Portuguese national team. They are not going through a spectacular moment at the culé club, but no one doubts their level.
