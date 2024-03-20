Last weekend, FC Barcelona hit Atlético de Madrid very hard on the Metropolitano field. One of the protagonists of the match was Joao Felix, who scored a goal against his former team just like in the first round. This is not minor, since the Portuguese is in his personal career to earn his continuity in the culé club. The 'colchoneros' do not refuse the striker's departure, but they do refuse to let it be on loan. That being the case, they are considering a change of pieces and the player they like is Robert Lewandowski.
Report the newspaper Sport that the team from the capital of Spain wants an elite '9' next year and the name they like the most is that of the forward born in Poland, whose signing they will seek in the summer. To do this, they will put on the table of the culé team the alternative of exchanging Robert in exchange for Joao, an option that perhaps is not entirely unreasonable.
Although the level of impact of both players is distant, since the Pole is the player who participates in the most goals in Spain, it is also a reality that Lewandowski is about to enter the last year of his contract and that the club has been making replacements for months. generational. Likewise, due to age, Joao's market value is 40 million euros, while Robert's is 20 million; That is to say, financially, the culés would also do a great deal for themselves. At the moment there are no formal polls.
