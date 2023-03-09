FC Barcelona continues with its squad assembly for the following season, the club will not have the same financial potential to move within the market due to the restrictions that LaLiga has imposed on it. That being the case, the culés must be much more precious, almost surgical with the signings they make in the summer, since these will be limited and they must reinforce the areas with the greatest lack of club.
Another of the ways in which the club can strengthen the first team is through La Masía, where in recent years good talent has been produced, from Spanish players who have been trained since they were children, to the arrival of foreign footballers who They are active in the subsidiary after being signed for very low prices. Later, once they have understood what the club is playing for, they make the leap to the first team, as is the case with Ronald Araujo, a formula that they seek to replicate within Barcelona.
The newspaper Sport anticipates that Barcelona’s interest in the talented Uruguayan midfielder Fabricio Díaz is very high. The youth player was one of the most outstanding pieces of the CONMEBOL Under-20 team and is already a starting man within Liverpool of Montevideo. The blaugrana are analyzing the signing of him, which is valued at 6 million euros and his arrival would be direct to the subsidiary team to begin their training, having of course the option of making the leap to the first team at any point in the season.
