FC Barcelona had three formal casualties in this winter market. The first completed for weeks, all this prior to the World Cup in the figure of Gerard Piqué who has opted for retirement. In addition, in recent days the culés ended their relationship with both Memphis Depay and Héctor Bellerin, a fact that in effect benefits the finances of the club who opens a gap in the salary margin, but affects Xavi’s plans sportingly since the coach does not I wanted changes in the squad.
The culés understand that they have weakened their ranks, because although none of the three was vital within the plans of the blaugrana, they were valued as available options. Thus, the sports area moved within the market looking for the signing of some reinforcement to fill the gaps and they knocked on the door of Manchester City where they raised the possibility of receiving Bernardo Silva on loan. However, the immediate answer was no.
According to information from the newspaper SportTaking advantage of Silva’s discomfort within Manchester City, the Catalans knocked on the door and asked the English club to loan the player. However, it was Guardiola himself who refused Bernardo’s departure, since he understands that there is no replacement within the squad for the Portuguese and there were no quality options on the market to replace him, which is why those in the city condal once again have been left wanting to sign Silva.
