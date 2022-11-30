Mohammed Kudus is one of the great revelations of the world cup, the African is a crucial piece within the eleven of the very attractive Ghanaian team, which has added the not inconsiderable figure of 5 goals so far in Qatar 2022, two of them precisely scored by the Ajax footballer, goals that currently have the Ghanaian team with many options to sneak into the round of 16 above Uruguay and South Korea.
Despite being only 22 years old, Kudus has shown himself to be a player with enough talent and hierarchy to command his team, the Ajax man surprises with his ability to play both in midfield and in attack and has already attracted attention from several big clubs in Europe, one of them Barcelona, who through Jordi Cruyff has followed up on what the youth team has done in this tournament as well as in previous months with the current Eredivisie champion.
“I saw him play a year ago and I have followed his career at Ajax. We are not at the point of saying “Barça loves this player”, far from it. But he is a player who has drawn attention for his performance and his goals in the World Cup. It particularly strikes me because of the debate in the Netherlands about his position, whether he is an advanced midfielder or a striker.”
– Jordy Cruyff
In Ajax they are already waiting for offers for their footballer and while FC Barcelona are following his evolution, it is rumored that in Liverpool they are already heating up a formal proposal.
