Francisco Alarcón ‘Isco’, the brightest star that has faded over time, has lived through hell this season, despite the fact that Real Madrid played in 4 competitions, the man from Malaga was unable to complete a single game and now, with the summer market is upon us and his contract is two months away, the playmaker is the master of his own destiny to be able to reverse this situation.
Inside and outside of Spain, ‘Isco’ has already received approaches and even offers from clubs that still have full confidence in his talent, although the man from Malaga would have on his desk a more tempting offer than the others, one from Barcelona, the same as today the former national team is seriously considering.
Without knowing details of the offer, Sport points out that Barcelona has already presented its offer to the player from Malaga, who is to Xavi’s liking and it was the same coach who has communicated to Laporta that he considers himself capable of recovering the best version of Francisco Alarcón , because he knows that the player’s problem is physical cadence, because his always neat technique is still on his feet. Isco has not made any decision and will take things calmly, because he knows perfectly well that his place in the next World Cup is also at stake.
