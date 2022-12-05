The FC Barcelona wants to be the following summer one of the great protagonists of the summer market. The new account club points to the cleansing of the squad and the arrival of several reinforcements that provide youth and a new face to the institution. Thus, Joan Laporta’s board of directors, Mateu Alemany’s management and Xavi’s coaching staff have placed several names on the international market on the wish list.
The culés hope to successfully exploit free agency once again, where the blaugrana have several targets investigated, especially for the midfield where they will require the arrival of a player who can take Busquets’ place. However, within these multiple options, those from Barcelona would have ruled out one of them, the Belgian midfielder, Youri Tielemans.
According to information from Sport, after a couple of meetings with his entourage during this World Cup break, the Catalans are not very optimistic about the possible arrival of the still Leicester player, because after said meetings, Laporta and his entourage have come to the conclusion that Tielemans has at least a verbal agreement to join another team, quite possibly the Premier League the following summer.
This being the case, the club will no longer insist on the signing of Tielemans and will focus its efforts on the other options on the table, such as Kanté, Jorginho and Ruben Neves, whom Jorge Mendes has offered to the Catalans for several weeks.
