FC Barcelona gave another weekend of horror in LaLiga. The Barcelona team dropped three points against the almost relegated Granada, a tie that clearly combined with Real Madrid's victory against Girona, leaves Xavi's team with practically no chance of being champions. That being the case, the board must now think about the future of the squad and the scenario today is that a total clean-up could come in the summer.
During the absence of Ter Stegen, Iñaki Peña He was not up to the task, the goalkeeper has been in a secondary role for years and it seems that he is not going to move on from it. That being the case, it gives the impression that it is time to end his time at the club and bet on someone from La Masía or move in the market for someone who puts real pressure on the German.
At this point, there are two certain casualties, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso, who will not be renewed for any reason. But the goal figures they have received place the culé defense as the second worst in the club so far this century.
That being the case, there are other names that should be on the table for questioning, such as Koundéwho neither as a winger nor as a center back offers certainties; Christensenwith a huge drop in game compared to what it was last year, and the same Inigo Martinezwho this course, far from being a solution, has become a problem.
The spine has been touched all year and at the moment it seems that the scenario is clear, Gavi and Pedri are untouchable, and Gundogan's continuity is assured.
The rest, starting with Oriol Romeuwho is more outside than inside the squad for the summer and the same Frenkie de Jong, because once again there is noise regarding the future of the Dutchman and his departure. Once again, he is on the table.
In the attack, it seems that half of the weapons are at risk. Lamine Yamal, the reborn Ferran Torres and the newcomer, Vitor Roque are safe.
That being the case, today there is no merit for the board to give continuity to Joao Felix; After two years at the club, Raphinha It is more shadow than brightness, and the same Robert Lewandowski It is in full decline, with questionable scoring figures and a minimal contribution to the game. These three could live a summer of resettlement.
