That being the case, there are other names that should be on the table for questioning, such as Koundéwho neither as a winger nor as a center back offers certainties; Christensenwith a huge drop in game compared to what it was last year, and the same Inigo Martinezwho this course, far from being a solution, has become a problem.

The rest, starting with Oriol Romeuwho is more outside than inside the squad for the summer and the same Frenkie de Jong, because once again there is noise regarding the future of the Dutchman and his departure. Once again, he is on the table.

That being the case, today there is no merit for the board to give continuity to Joao Felix; After two years at the club, Raphinha It is more shadow than brightness, and the same Robert Lewandowski It is in full decline, with questionable scoring figures and a minimal contribution to the game. These three could live a summer of resettlement.