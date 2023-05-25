The transfer market is just around the corner, and sooner rather than later the big European teams will start with their objective of improving their squads for the start of the next campaign.
Not all football leagues begin the period authorized for transfers at the same time, this being one of the main complaints we find on the part of the leaders of the Spanish competition, which, in general, usually begins its transaction period around three weeks after championships such as French or English.
La Liga clubs will have the opportunity to sign and part with footballers from July 3, 2023 until August 31, the day the transfer market will close, so below we will review the footballers who will be free agents FC Barcelona from mid-year.
“Sergio Busquets has already made the decision and will leave Barcelona on June 30 once his contract expires. The footballer already said a few days ago that he was going to take advantage of this break in the competition to make a final decision. That is how it has been and this Tuesday when he returned to training he has already communicated internally his desire to leave the club ”, it was reported. The Spanish midfielder has an offer from Inter Miami and another from Al Hilal.
The casualties of the two captains (the aforementioned Busquets and Jordi Alba) already free up €40M in the club’s wage bill, but other departures will be necessary to be able to reduce that wage bill by a total of €200M this summer, and to be able to register to Gavi.
“I have a link until 2026. The renewal contract has not yet been registered, but it will be resolved soon. I only think about staying at Barça. I am very happy here,” said the Uruguayan defender. At FCB they are working to register him, otherwise he will have to leave.
#Barcelona #footballers #remain #free #agents #transfer #market
Leave a Reply