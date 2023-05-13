FC Barcelona wants to strengthen the attack, especially the game on the wings, because of the four wingers of the first team that Xavi has in his hands, only one fills his eye, it is Ousmane Dembélé. The rest; that is to say, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha raise doubts for the Blaugrana coach, who, although he already has the opportunity to bet on Lamine Yamal, does not want to speed up the process of the 15-year-old who he prefers to take little by little.
The intention of the club is to give way to at least two of these three extremes and they are already working on it. Once their sales are finalized, a couple of reinforcements are expected to arrive as well. The first one that is already closed is the return of Abde, who will be able to fight a site in preseason, and the second will have to be found within the market. Once again, the culés have an old target on their wish list, Ángel di María.
The ‘noodle’ is about to end his contract with Juventus and although the club wants to renew him, as he has been the best footballer in the club despite his seniority, to this day Di María has not made a decision. In Barcelona they see this arrival as a very important market opportunity, especially since he would arrive as a free agent and that would reduce expenses. That being the case, it is very possible that once again Ángel has a formal offer on the table from the Barcelona team.
