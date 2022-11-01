Barcelona takes three points that they know little in the Czech Republic to close the Champions season.
Pablo Torre and Ferran Torres stand out ahead of their teammates, who have dignified the shirt on this last day of the biggest European competition.
The duel began with a very active Barça that did not take ten minutes to open the scoring with a goal that Marcos Alonso pushed from the line after a somewhat focused shot by Ansu Fati. From there the Czech team began to accumulate chances as a result of the passivity of the Catalans in the withdrawal.
Plzen was at its best when Ferran Torres leveled the match after a good assist from Jordi Alba. The clash went to rest with a comfortable income for the Catalans.
The second half began with a penalty committed by Pablo Torre after a play in which Piqué and Marcos Alonso did not understand each other. He transformed Chory wonderfully.
Minutes later Ferran expanded the score again with a great goal from inside the area. Plzen put the second in his locker ten minutes later and Pablo Torre would sentence ten minutes from the end. The Spaniard was injured after the hit.
This is how the top European competition ends for a Barcelona that was destined to achieve great things and that, finally, has fallen by the wayside
#Barcelona #carries #victory #visit #Viktoria #Plzen
Leave a Reply